WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio -The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned police and fire officials are investigating after two women were found stabbed, duct taped and set on fire.

Police sources say the two were located at the Willoughby Hills Towers on Chardon, after 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The victims were taken to the hospital both in serious condition.

No arrests have been made and officials are investigating.