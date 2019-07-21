Community remembers Cleveland football player shot, killed 2 years ago

CLEVELAND — Community members have gathered together to honor and remember a star football player who was shot and killed two years ago.  His murder is still unsolved.

17-year-old Michael Chappman, was in between a shift at his summer job and practice on July 6, 2017 when he and a friend were shot from behind at a park on Ansel Road in Cleveland.

Michael survived the shooting, but was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The teen was in good spirits and determined to walk again when he suddenly passed away on July 23, 2017.

A balloon release is being held in his honor at E. 72nd Street, near the lake, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Chappman family is hoping and praying someone will finally come forward with information about the vehicle and a suspect so that the case can finally be solved and they can finally have closure.  Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

