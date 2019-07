CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.

Officers were called to a residence in the 9900 block of Kinsman Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, police report.

The child was transported to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

The homicide unit responded, as procedure in all child deaths, however the cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

