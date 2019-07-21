Caught on camera: Amazon driver allegedly enters customer’s vehicle during delivery, steals from purse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Police in Summit County are investigating after an Amazon driver was caught on camera allegedly stealing.

Erin Baxter, of Boston Heights, said she ordered a t-shirt for her son through Amazon Prime and was expecting the package to be delivered on Saturday.

When the driver showed up at her home a surveillance camera caught him looking inside her SUV, which was parked in the driveway.

The video then shows him walk inside the garage and place the package outside the door.

When he walked back outside, he is caught on camera opening the door to the SUV. Baxter said he was going through her purse and that's when she went outside and confronted him.

"I said, 'were you in my car?' And he said, 'uh yeah, I thought I dropped something', and I said 'in my car', because the windows were up you know," Baxter told FOX 8. "And he said, 'well I was going to leave the package in your car, and then I decided to leave it in your garage, and then I realized I might have dropped something when I was in your car."

Baxter said she did not buy the driver's story and later discovered that an Amazon gift card had been taken from her purse.

"If I wasn't expecting that package, I probably wouldn't have ever known that that he had gone in my purse," Baxter explained. "I would have never known what happened to that gift card. I would have just thought I misplaced it."

Baxter shared the video with Boston Heights police and they are now investigating.

Amazon provided FOX 8 with the following statement on this incident:

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We are taking this matter seriously and have reached out to the customer to make this right."