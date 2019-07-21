Authorities warn Wayne County residents to keep close eye on flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio -- Torrential rains caused flash flooding in communities across central and southern Wayne County Sunday night.

Heavy rains started to fall Sunday afternoon, overwhelming the small creeks that criss-cross throughout Wayne County.

Little Apple Creek turned into a raging river and flooded dozens of homes, making many roads impassable.

Authorities were forced to close stretches of roadway, including McCoy Road south of 250, which was washed out from erosion caused by the rising waters.

The hardest hit areas include Apple Creek, Orrville, Killbuck and Wooster.

The Wayne County Sheriff is advising residents in low lying areas to keep a close eye on the flood waters and to notify authorities if they need to be evacuated.

The sheriff is also warning drivers about the danger of trying to cross flooded roads.

“Do not drive in the high water if you see it, you know, high water, turn around, do not attempt to run across the high water at this point, even though it doesn’t look that high," said Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson.

Continuing coverage, here.