2 Perrysville residents killed in crash on SR-511

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Route 511 Sunday.

Troopers responded around 2:15 a.m.

According to a press release, a vehicle was headed south on SR-511 when it went off the road, hit a guardrail and flipped in a ravine.

Both people in the car were ejected, according to OSHP.

Troopers say both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither is believed to have been wearing a safety belt. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the press release.

The victims have been identified as Lacy Kay Sprang, 37, and Matthew A Evans, 37, both from Perrysville.

SR-511 was closed for several hours.

