2 Perrysville residents killed in crash on SR-511

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Route 511 Sunday.
Troopers responded around 2:15 a.m.
According to a press release, a vehicle was headed south on SR-511 when it went off the road, hit a guardrail and flipped in a ravine.
Both people in the car were ejected, according to OSHP.
Troopers say both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither is believed to have been wearing a safety belt. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the press release.
The victims have been identified as Lacy Kay Sprang, 37, and Matthew A Evans, 37, both from Perrysville.
SR-511 was closed for several hours.