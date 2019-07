ST. LOUIS, Missouri – 10-year-old Eddie Hall Jr. was killed Friday night in St. Louis.

Police say he was on the front porch with four adults, including his father, when someone drove up and started shooting.

The boy was hit in the chest and died at the hospital.

Police say no one else was hurt.

Police are searching for suspects.

According to KMOV, Hall is the 8th child killed in the area since the beginning of June.