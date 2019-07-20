‘They just want to be loved.’ Maine woman opens retirement home for older dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine - Laurie Dorr has opened a rescue and retirement home for older dogs.

Finally Home opened in early 2019. It's a mix of Dorr's longtime pets and older dogs she's adopted from shelters across the U.S.

"I love all dogs and senior dogs are just, they just want to be loved."

Laurie has 5 acres of land for the dogs to live on and she says she has room for more.

The nonprofit accepts donations to help with food and care for the dogs.

"You know, I'll know the last, however long they spent here was good, so that will make me feel better," Laurie says.