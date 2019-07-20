Shooting victim found in house fire on Cleveland’s west side; 1 dead, multiple injured

Posted 7:09 am, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, July 20, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire and EMS found a shooting victim inside a burning home Saturday morning.

The fire broke out at 2133 W. 95th Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Cleveland Fire PIO Mike Norman tells FOX 8 one person in the home had been shot.

The male victim was found on the first floor.

Rescue crews pulled him from the home, but the man did not survive.

Multiple other people made it out of the home safely.

EMS reports a 9-month-old female, a 13-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 17-year-old female, an 18-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, a 40-year-old male and a 41-year-old female were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

Norman tells FOX 8 there are several living units at that address.

There is no information on how the fire started. Firefighters are investigating the cause.

Google Map for coordinates 41.473387 by -81.748293.

