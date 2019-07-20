Severe weather: Strong storms, winds overnight & potential for localized flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Strong storms are possible Saturday evening and overnight. The heat warning expires this evening but the mugginess remains. Saturday night we don’t get relief from the storms but think of it as breaking up what’s in place.

Still hot on Sunday, just not as hot!We start seeing relief Sunday, but it’s still going to be hot and humid. Actual air temperatures will range between 84 -87 but it’ll still be very humid so the Feels-Like temps will be thick and 91°. Scattered showers and storms start to pop in the afternoon. It won’t be as hot, but still very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80’s and heat indices in the 90’s.

Stay cool! Relief will enter Northeast Ohio starting Monday. Very refreshing! Sunshine and 70’s on the way!

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Our 4-footed friends are susceptible to injury in this sweltering atmosphere, not just dehydration and heat exhaustion which can be deadly, but also burnt paw pads!

