Over 3,000 Northeast Ohio residents without power

NORTHEAST OHIO — Strong storms hit Saturday evening are possible to continue overnight. These storms have currently left more than 3,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power.

According to the company, residents in Cuyahoga County are experiencing the largest number of outages, at over 2,400, followed by those in Geagua and Lake with a few hundred outages each.

FirstEnergy expects power to be restored in all areas by midnight.

Meanwhile, police in Chardon are issuing a warning to residents as they have received multiple reports of trees and wires down across area roadways. They remind citizens to be alert and careful if you must be out and about.

