Michelle Obama is world’s most admired woman, new poll says

NEW YORK — Former First Lady Michelle Obama has dethroned actress Angelina Jolie as the most admired woman in the world.

According to a poll released by YouGov, Obama took the first place spot as the world’s most admired woman. This is also her second year as America’s most admired woman.

Jolie, who was last year’s most admired woman in the world, dropped to third place this year, trailing behind Oprah Winfrey.

In fourth and fifth place were Queen Elizabeth II and actress Emma Watson.

YouGov compiled their list using nominations from 42,000 people in 41 countries.

Bill Gates remained the world’s most admired man, a spot he’s won every year since the poll’s creation. He is followed by former president Barack Obama, actor Jackie Chan, Chinese president Xi Jinping and businessman Jack Ma.

Barrack and Michelle Obama also top YouGov’s list this year for most admired man and woman in America.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, First Lady Melanie Trump, TV host Ellen DeGeneres and Queen Elizabeth II follow Michelle Obama as the most admired women in America. President Donald Trump, actor Clint Eastwood, Bill Gates and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson follow Barack Obama as America’s most admired men.

