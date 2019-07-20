Man shot after altercation at house party near LCCC North Ridgeville campus, police say
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning near the Lorain County Community College North Ridgeville campus.
According to police an altercation occurred at a house party near campus.
The altercation spilled out into the LCCC parking lot and continued to escalate. A man was then shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.
This incident is still under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.
41.386521 -81.973930