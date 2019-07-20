Man shot after altercation at house party near LCCC North Ridgeville campus, police say

Posted 3:47 pm, July 20, 2019, by

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning near the Lorain County Community College North Ridgeville campus.

According to police an altercation occurred at a house party near campus.

The altercation spilled out into the LCCC parking lot and continued to escalate.  A man was then shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

This incident is still under investigation.  FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.