Man shot after altercation at house party near LCCC North Ridgeville campus, police say

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Saturday morning near the Lorain County Community College North Ridgeville campus.

According to police an altercation occurred at a house party near campus.

The altercation spilled out into the LCCC parking lot and continued to escalate. A man was then shot and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

This incident is still under investigation. FOX 8 will provide more details as they become available.