Heat indices could hit 109 Saturday; relief comes Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Thunderstorms rolling through this morning. I’m sure you heard the thunder and heavy rain! Frequent lightning, gusty winds, small hail and downpours. These cluster/line of storms are moving southeast and will be out of the area by 9 AM.

There is a FLOOD ADVISORY, FLOOD WARNING and FLASH FLOOD WARNING in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

Up to 3″ of rain has fallen with the highest amounts between Andover and Gustavus.

Extreme heat will continue to oppress Northeast Ohio Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday evening.

Heat indices could hit 109, with temperatures in the lower 90s and dewpoints in the 70s.

The heat and humidity could cause heat stress, heat exhaustion and stroke.

Let’s make *heat safety* top priority during the dangerous heat wave!

Our 4-footed friends are susceptible to injury in this sweltering atmosphere, not just dehydration and heat exhaustion which can be deadly, but also burnt paw pads!

Stay cool! Relief will enter Northeast Ohio starting Monday.

