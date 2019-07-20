Fire crews rescue woman pulled out by currents on Cuyahoga River in Kent

KENT, Ohio – The Kent Fire Department has issued a renewed warning to people on the Cuyahoga River.

Friday evening, Kent fire reports a woman was swimming in a pool of water just south of Main Street bridge when the current pulled her through the lock and into the rapids.

She was able to grab onto a branch and pull herself onto an island, but was stuck, due to strong river currents.

Fire and rescue had a more challenging situation because the sun had set and it was beginning to get dark.

Crews deployed two rescue swimmers, a boat and a high line system.

“We continue to ask everyone to enjoy our river, but please do it safely! Moving water is powerful, relentless but predictable! Respect the river and understand your capabilities. And ALWAYS wear a life jacket!” Kent Fire said in a Facebook post.