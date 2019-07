CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland fire reported a house fire Saturday morning turned deadly.

The fire broke out at 2133 W. 95th Street before 7 a.m.

Fatal house fire 2133 W. 95 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) July 20, 2019

Cleveland fire reported it was fatal.

There is no information on how the fire started or on the fire victims.

