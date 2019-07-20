Couple meets recipient of 11-year-old son’s heart on wedding day



WILLIS, Texas – The union of Monica and Dean Berckenhoff would have been a special day already, but a surprise guest made it more perfect than the two had planned.

Monica and Dean lost their oldest son, Colton, when he was 11 years old in 2012.

They donated his organs.

And that saved Travis Stufflebean’s life, according to KTRK.

“It all started back in 1991, I was born with a bad heart,” said Travis.

Travis had 5 heart transplants that didn’t take.

The 6th came from Monica and Dean’s son, Colton.

Travis didn’t know the Berckenhoffs, but Monica’s sister thought he would be a great wedding day present.

Halfway through the wedding ceremony, Travis walked out with a stethoscope and allowed Monica and Dean to hear Colton’s heartbeat — something he said the heart had been longing to do.

“It’s been seven years and its something we’ve always wanted,” said Monica.

“Closure. I heard his heart,” Dean said.

“Because you’re bringing the heart back home. To me, this is just a temporary heart. I’m just borrowing it. To me this is where it belongs. With this wonderful and awesome family,” Travis said.