CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Division of Police is looking for 16-year-old Carla Lozada-Casiano.

The teen was last seen at her home in the 3600 block of Clinton Ave on July 13.

The child’s mother says she was at home around 10:30 p.m. on that day.

According to the mother, a few hours later, the back door was open and the teen was gone.

She is 5’1″ and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information, call police at (216)623-5000.

