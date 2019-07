CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland EMS has stayed busy during the dangerous heat.

EMS responded to 12 heat-related calls from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

They tell the FOX 8 I-Team the ages range from 15 to 94.

7 of the calls were from senior citizens.

FOX 8 is checking with hospitals for more information about people who were affected Saturday.