Animal shelter to Area 51 Enthusiasts: Come raid us instead!

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Before you storm Area 51, you might want to make a stop in Oklahoma.

One animal shelter is inviting people to storm its Oklahoma City location and pick up some adorable tin-foil-hat-wearing critters to “protect you from the Area 51 aliens.”

“Adoption isn’t that far out of this world!” the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wrote on its Facebook page Friday.

It has 156 dogs and 24 cats available for adoption, plus two pigs and a hamster, according to its website.

The shelter’s post is referring to a Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

The event description humorously calls for people to raid a US military site known as Area 51 in Nevada to “see them aliens” on September 20. Conspiracy theorists claim that the military site is where the US government stores secrets about aliens and UFOs.

About 1.7 million users have marked that they are going to the event.