CLEVELAND -- We're tracking a line of storms dropping in from the north Friday evening, after 9 p.m. There could be some strong winds embedded in this line.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday. Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period. Let’s make *heat safety* a top priority during the dangerous heat wave!

Stay cool! Relief will enter Northeast Ohio starting Monday.

