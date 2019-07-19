Toddler’s ‘license suspended’ after taking tractor to county fair without parents

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — A toddler’s trip to the county fair has gone viral.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said their first call of the night at the fair was a very interesting one on Thursday.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the call was about a missing two-year-old who drove his tractor from home to the fair.

Thankfully, he was reunited with his dad “who promptly suspended his son’s license by removing the battery from it.”

“We are only one call away if you need us!” they wrote on Facebook.