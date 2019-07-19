Three arrested in Canton Township bank robbery linked to other crimes

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Three people were arrested in connection with Thursday’s robbery at a Canton Township bank.

A suspect walked into the Bank of Magnolia on Cleveland Avenue SW and passed a demand note to the teller. According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect fled with an accomplice in a stolen vehicle, which was later found abandoned.

Deputies arrested Tara Meeks, 40, and Anthony Clemens, 37, in another stolen vehicle. Both were charged with obstructing official business. Clemens was also charged with robbery.

A third suspect, 38-year-old Kerra Thacker, was arrested on Friday on one count of robbery.

The sheriff’s office said they may be responsible for several vehicle thefts and burglaries throughout Stark County.

“We anticipate these arrests will lead to additional developments related to a large scale theft ring,” Sheriff George Maier said in a news release on Friday.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.