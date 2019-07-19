‘Texas protects religious liberty’: Governor signs ‘Save Chick-fil-A’ bill into law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas -- The governor of Texas signed the so-called “Save Chick-fil-A” in a public ceremony Thursday with Chick-fil-A sandwiches on hand.

Governor Greg Abbott, though he technically signed the bill last month, made an official state law.

"No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization," he said.

Adding that he also enjoyed "a great lunch" featuring delicious Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas. And, had a great lunch. No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization. Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

The law comes after the San Antonio city council tried to ban the Christian-owned fast food chain from its airport over its support of groups with anti-LGBT views.

The council's decision even prompted a federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation because federal requirements prohibit airport operators from excluding people from participating in airport activities on basis the of religious creed.

Texas' new also law protects religious liberty and bans government officials from discriminating against companies based on a religious beliefs and conscience, including biblically based views of marriage, and their on religious donations.

