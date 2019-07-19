× Summer Pesto Pasta Salad

Local Farm Mom, Kristin Root Reese, shares a recipe for Pesto Pasta & Pea Salad perfect for summer gatherings.

When you are looking for something different to take to your next potluck or serve at your next dinner party, this is the recipe. It is colorful and full of flavor. I love the pasta combination, the toasted pine nuts and the shredded Parmesan cheese. Because of the pine nuts it could even be served as the main dish. I love to pair this with grilled chicken, it is the perfect summer meal.

Servings 12 people

Ingredients

3/4poundFusilli pasta

3/4poundBow tie pasta

1/4cupGood olive oil

1 1/2cupsPesto

110 ouncePackage of frozen chopped spinachdefrosted and squeezed dry

3TblFresh squeezed lemon juice

1 1/4cupmayonnaise

1/2cupGrated Parmesan Cheese

1 1/2cupsFrozen peas

1/3cupPignoli (pine nuts)

3/4tspSalt

3/4tspBlack pepper

Instructions

Cook the fusilli and bow ties in a large pot of boiling salted water for 10 to 12 minutes until pasta is al dente. Drain and toss into a bowl with the olive oil. Cool to room temperature.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade, puree the pesto, spinach, and lemon juice. Add the mayonnaise and puree. Add the pesto mixture to the cooled pasta and then add the Parmesan cheese, peas, pignolis, salt, and pepper. Mix well, season to taste, and serve at room temperature.