Stay cool at the pool: Some cities offering free admission this weekend

SOLON, Ohio — Some local pools are offering free admission this weekend to help beat the heat.

Over in Solon, entry to the community center pool and municipal pool will be free for residents.

Liberty Park Pool down in Mansfield will be doing the same on Saturday.

The mayor of Galion just announced extended hours and free admission for Heiser Park Pool and the Splash Park.

Many cities are also opening up cooling centers.