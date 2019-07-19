Scorching temps continue to sizzle across Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Despite the extreme heat, many still spent the day working and playing outside.

In North Olmsted, Cleveland Water crews worked in the sweltering heat to repair a water main break on Elm. The group took frequent water breaks in an attempt to stay hydrated.

"We supply our employees with a product called Sqwincher, which is an electrolyte infused sports drink and popsicle to help reduce the opportunity for heat stress opportunities to occur," said Christopher Warren of the Cleveland Department of Public Utilities.

Over in Cleveland, kids did not miss a beat running drills at the inaugural Cleveland Browns star Jarvis Landry Sports Challenge benefiting the local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation chapter.

"It's such a fun day, we're so excited to be here for the CF foundation to find a cure for CF," said KC White a foundation chair. "There's 160 kids out here all competing in football events."

Children between the ages of eight and 14 spent hours out on the field, with first responders watching nearby.

"We have water at all of our stations and under a tent and the kids don't even seem to be bothered by the heat because they're having such a good time," said White.

But for some in attendance, even an abundance of water and a cooling bench wasn't enough to beat the heat.

"My grandmother was out here for about two and half three hours and is 91 years old and decided it was too hot and had to go to the car," said parent Normell Riley.

In Parma, water is all people expected to see, only to find the popular splash pad was shut down.

"I'm kind of upset because I thought we were going to have some fun today out in this warm, staying cool," said Irene Ratliff.

Maintenance crews on scene said the splash pad was closed to repair an electrical issue. Families still present during the shut down say they waited from around 11 a.m. to just before 1:30 p.m. for the splash pad water to be turned back on.

"Yea we're disappointed," said Rachel Rose with a friend at the splash pad. "We don't see each other that often when we got together it was kind of a bummer."

The splash pad operations returned to normal, filled with kids and families later in the afternoon.