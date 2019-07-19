President Trump marks Apollo 11 anniversary by meeting its astronauts

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Donald Trump marked the 50th anniversary of the first human steps on the moon with a meeting Friday with former Apollo 11 astronauts .

The White House says Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and the family of mission commander Neil Armstrong were greeted by Trump in the Oval Office. Armstrong, who died in 2012, and Aldrin made history when they landed on the moon 50 years ago Saturday, as Collins orbited overhead in their command module.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 19: Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin (R) and Michael Collins (L) and Neil Armstrong's son Rick Armstrong (2nd L) join U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as they commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing in the Oval Office at the White House July 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The first man to walk on the moon, Neil Armstrong, died in 2012. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence is set to mark the anniversary Saturday with a visit and speech at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

**More on the moon landing anniversary**

