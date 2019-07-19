Police: Wasp spray being used as alternative to meth, contributed to 3 overdoses in West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — Police is West Virginia are seeing an alarming drug trend in which wasp spray is being used as an alternative to methamphetamine.

According to WCHS, West Virginia State Police believe wasp spray played a role in three overdoses last week.

The wasp spray is reportedly inhaled or injected, providing a rush similar to the one methamphetamine users experience.

On Friday, stores in Boone County reported selling nearly 30 cans of the spray.

The spray is causing users to exhibit erratic behavior as well as suffer extreme swelling and redness of the hands and feet.

“From what we’re being told, if you use it, you know, you might use it one or twice and be fine, but the third time when your body hits that allergic reaction, it can kill you,” Sgt. Charles Sutphin told the news outlet.

State police in the county are working closely with poison control and medical officials to come up with the best treatment for someone using wasp spray as a drug.

They are also working to prevent use of this legal, rather in expensive product for harm.