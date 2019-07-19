× Ohio State Fair hosting sensory-friendly morning for people with autism, special sensory needs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair is turning down the lights and the noise to help make the fair more enjoyable for people with special sensory needs, such as autism.

The Ohio State Fair Sensory-Friendly Morning will be held Wednesday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All aspects of the fair — from parking to waiting in lines for rides — will be more accessible.

Click here to get a parking pass for the event.

“The Ohio State Fair isn’t just about food and rides – it is about community. We want to make the Fair as enjoyable as possible for all Ohioans, and Sensory Friendly Morning is one way we can achieve that goal,” Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler told OCALI, who helped make this event possible.

Fairgoers will have the opportunity to ride the rides with no flashing lights or music, visit the fair’s many educational activities, take a break in the OCALI Quiet Room and explore multiple activities in the shade of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Park.

OCALI has also provided a social narrative for families to go over before heading to the fair. Click here to download that printable PDF.

The Ohio State Fair runs from July 24 to August 4. Click here for more information on fair tickets and a complete schedule of events.

