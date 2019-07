STOW, Ohio– Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett canceled his puppy play date in Stow on Friday.

Garrett and his dog Gohan planned to be at Bow Wow Beach at 4:30 p.m. He decided to cancel the gathering because of the extreme heat.

Puppy play date TODAY 4:30pm @ Bow Wow Beach in Stow‼️

I will take pictures with people before I leave, but I will not sign any autographs. The #1 priority is safety the of all dogs and their owners, so please respect the rules of the park. Gohan and I will see you there 🤟🏾🧡 pic.twitter.com/PDmuoTuLW5 — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 19, 2019

Puppy play date is cancelled. https://t.co/ydv76MHha7 — Jurassic Myles🦖 (@MylesLGarrett) July 19, 2019

Earlier this year, Garrett took his German shepherd pup to Canine Meadows in Kirtland to play with other dogs. About 100 fans and their pets came to the event to meet the Pro Bowler.

