MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A police chase in Maple Heights ended in a crash Thursday night.

Officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly at about 11:30 p.m. and pursued it, Maple Heights police said. The chase went into Cleveland, where the car sideswiped another vehicle and crashed in front of a junkyard at Miles Road and East 114th Street.

The suspect fled on foot, but was arrested with the help of Cleveland police.

Charges are pending against the driver. No one was injured.