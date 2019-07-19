Watch live: Man carrying out ‘creative sentence’, painting courthouse railings with a toothbrush



PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A man who spray painted a caboose will pay for his crime Friday by painting the railings outside the courthouse with a toothbrush.

Avery A. White, 18, last week was given the option by Painesville Judge Michael Cicconetti, known for his creative sentences, to either paint the railings or spend 10 days in jail.

Some of Cicconetti’s most creative sentences include a man sentenced to mow grass with a manual mower after he used a lawnmower to mow obscenities into a school lawn. In another case, a man was convicted of stealing a life ring from the Lake Metroparks. He faced time in jail, but Judge Cicconetti sentenced him to hand out fliers that have information on what to do if you see someone drowning.

Read more here.