Make your reservations! Peach Pit diner from ‘90210’ opening real-life pop-up in LA

LOS ANGELES — Attention 90210 fans: The famed Peach Pit diner from the hit ’90s show Beverly Hills, 90210 is opening as a real-life pop-up ahead of the show’s upcoming reboot.

To celebrate the premiere of BH90210, which debuts on FOX August 8, the network has teamed up with Pop Sugar to revive the diner for a few nights.

The Peach Pit, where Brandon worked and lots of teen drama went down in the show, will pop up in Los Angeles August 1 – 3 at 7507 Melrose Avenue.

In a video promoting the pop-up, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, two of the stars coming back for the reboot, promise “diner food, some ’90s nostalgia and some fun photo ops” at the event.

The Peach Pit pop-up is hosting an “After Dark: Cocktails Over Curfew” event on August 1 and 2, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to those with reservations. Lunch will be served to those with reservations on August 2 from noon to 5 p.m. and August 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pop-up’s website currently reads, “sold out,” but recommends checking back in to see if reservations become available. A limited number of walk-ins will be welcomed during the event.

Click here for more information or to join the pop-up’s wait list.

And, don’t forget to check out BH90210 August 8 on FOX 8. The reboot will star most of the show’s original cast.

More on Beverly Hills, 90210 here.