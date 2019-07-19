Incident at Toledo grain elevator kills one

Posted 12:19 pm, July 19, 2019, by

(Photo courtesy: Toledo Fire and Rescue)

TOLEDO, Ohio- One person was killed at a grain elevator at The Andersons in Toledo, the Toledo Blade reported.

Emergency crews responded to the plant, located on Edwin Drive, Friday morning for a confined space rescue, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

One person remains trapped, fire spokesman Sterling Rahe told the Toledo Blade.

The Andersons has more than a dozen facilities in the Toledo area, and operates in the grain, ethanol and rail industries.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.