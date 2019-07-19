× Incident at Toledo grain elevator kills one

TOLEDO, Ohio- One person was killed at a grain elevator at The Andersons in Toledo, the Toledo Blade reported.

Emergency crews responded to the plant, located on Edwin Drive, Friday morning for a confined space rescue, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue.

One person remains trapped, fire spokesman Sterling Rahe told the Toledo Blade.

The Andersons has more than a dozen facilities in the Toledo area, and operates in the grain, ethanol and rail industries.

