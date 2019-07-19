I-Team: Misused county money; what went wrong?

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained an Inspector General’s draft report looking into how Cuyahoga County misused nearly $300,000 in grant money.

The I-Team revealed back in March the county had to pay back a big Homeland Security grant for a new fingerprint system after admitting the money was “not being utilized for the intended purpose.

After we exposed this, County Inspector General Mark Griffin and internal auditors started digging into what happened.

Now we have a draft report on the findings.

In short, the internal investigators determined the grant had been mishandled through a series of missteps and delays and bureaucratic red tape.

The report does not recommend any criminal investigation or prosecution.

When we first started asking questions, Mike Young, County IT Director at the time, said, “We purchased the equipment. That project got delayed. The equipment is sitting dormant in our data center in Columbus.”

When we asked why no one had recognized earlier the county was going to lose the money, Young gave us an answer that blamed the “project timelines”.

This story is still developing, and we’ll have more later on FOX 8 News.