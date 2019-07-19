‘I Stand for Cookie’: Indians, HOMAGE selling T-shirt to support Carlos Carrasco, fund pediatric cancer research

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians and HOMAGE have released an “I Stand for Cookie” T-shirt to show support for Carlos Carrasco in his fight with leukemia and to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

The shirt design was inspired by the Stand Up to Cancer moment during the 5th inning of the 2019 Midsummer Classic, when Carrasco was surrounded by teammates Brad Hand, Shane Bieber, Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Manager Terry Francona, with signs that read “I Stand Up for Cookie.”

The T-shirt will be sold in Prograssive Field team shops and HOMAGE stores. A percentage of all proceeds will be donated to Cleveland Clinic Children’s for pediatric cancer research. They’ll be available starting Saturday.

They’ll also be available online.

Carrasco was evaluated earlier this season at Cleveland Clinic as a follow up to abnormalities in his spring training blood work. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a treatable form of leukemia, and has since been cleared to resume strength and conditioning workouts and throwing activity to tolerance, according to a release from the Indians.

