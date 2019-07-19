Heat and humidity are rising! Excessive heat watches, warnings in effect

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are now in effect for our western counties (Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford counties) through 8 p.m. Saturday while the EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES will take effect noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday as well.  Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period.

Sunshine is front and center today! The heat and humidity are rising with temperatures aiming for ~90° this afternoon.  It’ll feel more like 95-100!  Stay cool.

Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday night.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s the 100 degree Heat index history for Cleveland.

We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!

