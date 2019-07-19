Heat and humidity are rising! Excessive heat watches, warnings in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS are now in effect for our western counties (Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford counties) through 8 p.m. Saturday while the EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES will take effect noon Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday as well. Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period.

Sunshine is front and center today! The heat and humidity are rising with temperatures aiming for ~90° this afternoon. It’ll feel more like 95-100! Stay cool.

Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday night.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Here’s the 100 degree Heat index history for Cleveland.

We’re in the “Dog Days” of summer!