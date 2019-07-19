Fox Recipe Box: ‘Over the Moon’ Rosemary Short Ribs

CLEVELAND, Oh — Did you know that once the Apollo 11 astronauts landed from their historic mission to the moon the men dined on Stouffer’s entrees while spending weeks in quarantine?

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s moon landing, Chef Robert Fedorko from Nestle recreated one of the popular recipes the astronauts enjoyed. Chef Fedorko is the Lead Director of Culinary Innovation at Nestle and he took Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer on a fun journey back in time as he shared his recipe for Rosemary Beef Short Ribs. Click here to learn more about Stouffers.

Rosemary Beef Short Ribs

Ingredients

1 pound beef ribs

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup onion, medium diced

1 clove garlic, sliced

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 cup beef stock

1-2 large sprigs rosemary

1 cup red wine

For the sauce:

1 teaspoon flour

3 tablespoons water

Preparation

Prepare the short ribs by removing them from the package and drying with a paper towel. Place short ribs on a tray. Generously season with salt, freshly ground pepper, garlic and onion powder. Lightly dust the short ribs with flour and set aside. Heat a heavy bottom pan or Dutch oven over medium high heat until hot; add oil and sauté the beef on all sides until brown and slightly crispy. When the short rib is turned to the last side add the butter, onions and sauté for 2 – 3 minutes. Add the red wine to the pan to deglaze, reduce heat for 3 – 4 minutes, then add beef stock. Cover the pan or Dutch oven and place in an oven that has been preheated to 325 degrees. Allow ribs to cook undisturbed for 2 hours and at the 2-hour mark, check for doneness. The ribs should be fork tender and the liquid should be reduced and aromatic. If the ribs are done to your liking, remove from the oven and if not fork tender, keep cooking in 30-minute increments until ready. When finished to desired doneness, gently remove the short ribs from the pan, reserving the liquid for the sauce.

For the sauce:

Mix the 1 teaspoon of Flour and 3 Tablespoons of water into a thin slurry. Heat the sauce on the stove until a light boil and add the slurry while stirring. Allow to cook for 2 – 3 minutes at a simmer and adjust seasoning as needed. Strain the sauce and reserve warm for serving.

Serving suggestion: Serve with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.