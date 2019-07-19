Explosion blows out window at store on Cleveland’s west side

Posted 1:33 pm, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:43PM, July 19, 2019

CLEVELAND– An explosion blew out the window at a Family Dollar store in Cleveland Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened on Madison Avenue near West 85th Street. No injuries were reported.

Pamela Wimberly said she was getting into her car when she heard a loud boom. The blast shattered her windshield.

“I’m just a little shaken,” Wimberly said. “This really is unbelievable.”

The Cleveland Division of Police said one person is in custody and the bomb squad responded to the scene.

