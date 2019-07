Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A police pursuit ended in a car crash in Maple Heights late Thursday.

Maple Heights police chased a car into Cleveland when it hit another car and a pole before crashing at Miles and East 114th Street.

The driver fled into a junkyard.

Police and K9 officers were not able to locate the suspect. The road was closed for several hours overnight.

It's not clear yet what started the chase.