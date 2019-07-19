Defense begins case in Cleveland police supervisor trial

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– A jury may soon decide if a Cleveland police sergeant violated the law during a 2012 police chase.

The prosecution in the case against Cleveland Police Sgt . Patricia Coleman rested Wednesday and the defense is expected to present their side Friday morning.

It’s not known if the defense will present any witnesses or if Coleman will take the stand.

Once the defense rests, both sides will present closing arguments to the jury.

Atty. Kevin SpellAcy who represents Coleman had asked the judge to dismiss the case stating none of the 16 witnesses the prosecution presented said Coleman did anything wrong.

East Cleveland Judge William Dawson disagreed and ruled against the dismissal .

Coleman is facing a charge of dereliction of duty in connection with the chase that ended in East Cleveland with two unarmed suspects being killed. There were nearly 100 police officers involved in the chase.

Coleman is not one of the officers who fired shots at the suspects.

Spellacy also brought up that Hemmons dismissed three of the supervisors charges after they agreed to make a $2500 donation to the East Cleveland law enforcement trust fund.

“It’s extortion,” Spellacy said.

Hemmons declined to comment on the matter.

