Dangerous heat wave: Excessive heat warning through Saturday evening

Excessive heat warning from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period. Make heat safety your top priority during the dangerous heat wave!

Chance of rain and storms after 2 PM and we’ll be tracking a line of storms dropping in from the north this evening, after 9 PM. There could be some strong winds embedded in this line. Small chance of a tornado Stay tuned.

Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: