Dangerous heat wave: Excessive heat warning through Saturday evening

Posted 11:07 am, July 19, 2019

Excessive heat warning from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period.  Make heat safety your top priority during the dangerous heat wave!



Chance of rain and storms after 2 PM and we’ll be tracking a line of storms dropping in from the north this evening, after 9 PM.  There could be some strong winds embedded in this line.  Small chance of a tornado  Stay tuned.

Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast:

