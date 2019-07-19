Dangerous heat wave: Excessive heat warning through Saturday evening

Excessive heat warning from noon Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Heat indices will be reaching 105-112° during this time period. Make heat safety your top priority during the dangerous heat wave!
More on the weather alerts here
Chance of rain and storms after 2 PM and we’ll be tracking a line of storms dropping in from the north this evening, after 9 PM. There could be some strong winds embedded in this line. Small chance of a tornado Stay tuned.
Stay cool! Relief will enter NE Ohio starting Monday.
Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: