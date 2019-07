CLEVELAND– Local television legend Fred Griffith has passed away. He was 90 years old.

Griffith was the host of the “The Morning Exchange” on WEWS for 27 years, then spent more than a decade at WKYC, where he was the co-host of “Good Company.” He retired in 2012 at the age of 83.

Griffith and his wife, Linda, wrote a series of cookbooks together.

He had been living in assisted living centers since he fractured his pelvis in 2017.