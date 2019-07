CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Dominique Gathright was reported missing by her grandmother Thursday night.

She may be in the area of East 30th Street and Quincy Avenue, according to the police report. Officers searched the area, but did not find the girl.

Dominique was last seen wearing pink shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.