Brimfield police investigate catalytic converter thefts

BRIMFIELD, Ohio– The Brimfield Police Department is investigating recent catalytic converter thefts.

It happened at RJ’s Auto Pros on Tallmadge Road overnight Sunday.

Police said two men took the parts and tried to steal a vehicle from a fenced-in lot.

Surveillance video showed they were driving a red or orange Ford pick-up truck with yellow lights across the top of the windshield. The truck had temporary Ohio tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gyoker at 330-673-7716 or at crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com Tips can remain anonymous.