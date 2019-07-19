Beat the heat: Check out these frozen flashback photos from winter

CLEVELAND — Looking for ways to beat the heat?

Cleveland was frozen on ice just six months ago!

The wicked winter weather created some natural ice sculptures along Lake Erie including the lakefront Sunset Harbor Bar and Grille in Fairport Harbor which was coated in ice.

In downtown Cleveland, there were natural ice sculptures and the large chains on the pier were draped with twisted icicles.

**Take a look at the gallery and photos in this story to beat the heat; an excessive heat warning is in effect until Saturday night**