‘Avengers’ directors set to produce movie on opioid crisis set in Cleveland

Joe Russo and Anthony Russo speak at the Writing "Avengers: Endgame" Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO— “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo are doing a victory lap at San Diego Comic-Con Friday.

The brothers reflected on their blockbuster being so close to matching “Avatar’s” all-time box office record and even fielded questions from some unlikely fans.

“Avengers” stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Paul Rudd grilled their directors via video message on everything from who is the smartest Avenger to what Captain America did after completing his big task in “Endgame.”

The Russos are already on to their next projects as producers. One reunites them with “Spider-Man” star Tom Holland on a movie about the opioid crisis set in their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, and another will see Michael B. Jordan star in “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

