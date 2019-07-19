27-year-old man in custody after committing theft, ramming police cruiser at Crocker Park

Posted 9:51 pm, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17PM, July 19, 2019

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after being accused of committing a theft at a Crocker Park store and striking a police cruiser.

According to Westlake police, a 27-year-old Cleveland man committed a theft at the Apple Store before getting in his car and ramming into the cruiser.

He then fled on foot, ensuing a pursuit.

Police believe he may have dumped a gun in the shopping center area.  Authorities are currently looking for the weapon.

Officials say the suspect may have suffered a seizure.  He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the situation is contained.

