27-year-old man in custody after committing theft, ramming police cruiser at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after being accused of committing a theft at a Crocker Park store and striking a police cruiser.

According to Westlake police, a 27-year-old Cleveland man committed a theft at the Apple Store before getting in his car and ramming into the cruiser.

He then fled on foot, ensuing a pursuit.

Police believe he may have dumped a gun in the shopping center area. Authorities are currently looking for the weapon.

Officials say the suspect may have suffered a seizure. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the situation is contained.