Woman accused of hitting two children getting off bus expected to change plea

WILLOWICK, Ohio — A change of plea is expected Thursday for a woman charged with hitting two boys while passing their stopped school bus in May.

Daila La’Shay Wilson, 18, of Euclid, faces charges of failing to stop after an accident, driving left of center, passing a stopped school bus and reckless operation. She initially pleaded not guilty, but Thursday is expected to plead guilty.

The hit-skip happened May 13 on East 300th Street.

Video, recorded by cameras inside the Willougby-Eastlake school bus involved, shows a red car passing the stopped bus as the bus driver honks the horn and yells “no, no, no” at the passing driver.

It shows the car then stopping for a moment after hitting the children before quickly accelerating away from the scene.

The two victims were hospitalized but not seriously injured.

Police say after the incident, Wilson drove to work.

